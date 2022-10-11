Saints Row roadmap delayed while Volition works on improvements

While the developer says it’s in it for the long haul, we won’t be seeing a Saints Row roadmap for post-launch content just yet. Volition says it’s decided to hold off on plans for new content for the open-world game while it focuses on fixing and improving the existing content for the time being. However, the studio says that 2023 will be an exciting year for fans.

“We are supporting Saints Row for the long-term,” Volition says in a recent update, “and while we’d have preferred to be talking about roadmaps and expansions, right now we feel the focus must be on telling you how we’re going to improve the Saints Row experience for all players in 2022 and beyond.”

That’s fair enough: as our Saints Row review puts it, it’s a “flawed by foolishly fun reboot” that’s marred by “questionable physics and some critical AI bugs.” Volition also notes that it can be difficult to tell when co-op is available as you play, and that it’s working on clarifying that throughout the game.

In late November, fans can expect a major patch with more than “200 bug fixes and stability upgrades,” Volition says. “We’re sorry these fixes have taken longer than expected while we apply and test them thoroughly.”

Most new content won’t be arriving for a bit, then, but Volition has a consolation prize: an initial post-launch cosmetic pack that includes boots, a hat, and a car that all face both forward and backward. Weird, but okay! Next year, players can look forward to new story content and whole new areas of the city to explore, the studio says.

