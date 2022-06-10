Saints Row system requirements have arrived, but Deep Silver is holding back on any recommendations. Instead, the developer has shared the minimum your gaming PC will need to run the sandbox crime caper, and its demands are surprisingly reasonable.

According to Deep Silver’s Saints Row system requirements, you won’t need the best graphics card to run the reboot, as it’ll work on an Nvidia GTX 970. Naturally, opting to use an older GPU means you’ll potentially miss out on GeForce RTX benefits, as the game could arrive with DLSS upscaling support.

You’ll need to make sure your rig is packing 8GB RAM before diving into the new Saints Row. As with all open-world games, more memory should help your gaming PC cope, especially when it comes to rendering sprawling cityscapes and skylines. Before embarking on a mission to download Saints Row, make sure to free up at least 50GB on your SSD or hard drive, especially if chonky games like Call of Duty: Warzone are dominating your storage.

Here are the Saints Row system requirements:

Minimum (1080p – 30 FPS) Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit TBD CPU Intel Core i3-3240

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 TBD RAM 8GB TBD GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 480 TBD

It’s worth noting that Deep Silver’s minimum specs cater to 1080p at 30 frames per second, so you might want to wait for recommended system requirements to boost fps and resolution on the best gaming monitors.

Take the Saints Row system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Saints Row?