Telltale’s Sam and Max gets remastered by the original developers this December

Telltale’s Sam and Max brought us a modern revival of adventure games, and if only for that reason I shall love it forever. Well, it’s also a delightful comedic point-and-click, and if you haven’t had the chance to play it yet – or want to play it over again – there’s good news. A team of ex-Telltale developers will bring us Sam and Max Save the World Remastered this December.

Sam and Max Save the World (or Season One, if you were following the series before it got an official subtitle) originally launched episodically starting way back in 2006. The remastered version hits Steam and GOG (and Switch, if you’re into the whole console thing) on December 2, updated to run on modern machines with modern graphical features.

The new release will run in 16:9 at whatever resolutions your PC can handle, and includes new keyboard or gamepad control schemes alongside the original point-and-click option. The game hasn’t been fully remade, but certain scenes have been tweaked with “new acting and camerawork”, and there are updates to the original character models, plus new original music, too.

The remaster will launch for $19.99 / £15.49 / €16.79, but you’ll get a 50% discount if you own the original version of the game. (The devs will have you covered if you owned it through the Telltale Store, too.)

If you bought Sam & Max Season One direct from Telltale back in the day, we've got you covered with a discount too! The website isn't quite ready yet but we'll be doing our best to give old Telltale direct customers a GOG or Steam code for the original, and 50% off the remaster! pic.twitter.com/DFh6DEMBFr — Skunkape (@skunkape) November 9, 2020

Developer Skunkape Games is made up of former Telltale developers, and they’ve spoken at length with Vice Games about the struggles of bringing back the dog detective and rabbity thing.

No word yet on whether the second and third seasons of Telltale’s Sam and Max will be getting the remaster treatment, but over on the official site there are already empty links waiting for them to be added.