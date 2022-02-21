Save $400 on Samsung curved gaming monitors at GameStop

A curved gaming monitor can do so much to enhance your favourite games, and give you a greater view of all the in-game action. Although such high performance usually comes at a price, GameStop is now offering a hefty $400 USD off the top-of-the-range Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 boasts a 49-inch, super ultra-wide 1000R curved screen. To put that into perspective, that’s like putting two 16:9 QHD monitors side by side with no gap. Not only is it massive, but it also uses quantum dot technology and HDR 1000 support to provide realistic colour and contrast, helping you to more deeply appreciate the work of the game’s visual artists.

Whether you’re a fan of FPS games or RTS games, a curved gaming monitor can improve the experience for every type of gamer by providing a broader view of the action. With a 240Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy a smooth experience, not hindered by the lag or slow down you might experience with a less sophisticated model.

Here’s an overview of the Samsung Odyssey G9’s specs:

Resolution : 5120 x 1440

: 5120 x 1440 Brightness : 1000 cd/m²

: 1000 cd/m² Response Time (G2G ): 1 ms

): 1 ms Curvature Radius : 1000R

: 1000R Frame Sync : FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible

: FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync Compatible Aspect Ratio : 32:9

: 32:9 Interface : HDMI, DisplayPort

: HDMI, DisplayPort Viewing Angle : 178° H x 178° V

: 178° H x 178° V Panel Type : VA

: VA HDMI : 1

: 1 DisplayPort: 2

It’s not clear how long this deal will be around, but at 25% off, it’s practically too good to miss.

Want to scope out the market a bit first? Take a peep at our article on the best gaming monitors in 2022 to get an idea of some of the other options that are available to you.