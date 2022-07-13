This Samsung gaming TV is 50% off for Amazon Prime Day

Those who are hoping to grab some of the Amazon Prime Day deals will be pleased to know that you can get a Samsung gaming TV at 50% off, bringing the price down £595. This is the Samsung 50-inch Neo QLED HDR Smart TV and it could bring your gaming experience up to a whole new level.

So what makes this Samsung gaming TV so special? At 50 inches, the screen is a beautifully decadent size, and the fact that it uses the powerful Neo Quantum 4K UHD Processor means that you’ll be enjoying crisp, clear picture quality with 100% colour volume with razor sharp edges and contrasts. The cherry on the cake is 120Hz refresh rate that’ll give you one of the smoothest gaming experiences of your life.

The creative geniuses behind your favourite games spent a lot of time crafting beautiful worlds for you to explore, and playing them on a dedicated gaming TV will help you to appreciate all the minor intricacies and details that were added in order to make these games as realistic as possible. Buy now

Of course, it’s not just about the gaming. You could easily make this television the entertainment centre of your house. It can connect to other devices via WiFi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, or HDMI cable, and it’s compatible with major streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

Unfortunately, this deal is exclusive to the UK. However, if US customers are interested in grabbing a gaming TV, there’s an LG OLED C1 Amazon Prime Day deal too.

We don’t imagine that deals this good are likely to come back often in future, so make sure you grab it while it’s still available. Looking for other tasty bargains? Well, have a gander at our guides on the best Amazon Prime Day SSD deals and the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals – and, of course, before you go: Merry Amazon Prime Day – take the opportunity to tell those close to you that you love them.