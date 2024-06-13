Save up to $52 on a Samsung gaming SSD, perfect for PC or PS5

If you need a big boost for your PC or PS5 storage, we’ve got the perfect Samsung gaming SSD deal that will expand your capacity by 2TB. At both Best Buy and Amazon, it’s possible to grab this drive for just $177.99, which is a $52 saving against its MSRP.

The Samsung 980 Pro is our PCIe 4.0 pick for the best SSD for gaming, and its included heatsink takes care of the biggest issue we had with its performance been throttled by rising temperatures. Better still, thanks to the included heatsink, this drive is ready to use in a PS5 straight out of the box.

At Best Buy, this Samsung drive is currently discounted by $40 down to $189.99 with the additional $12 saving only available to customers who are subscribed to My Best Buy Plus.

However, on Amazon, the Samsung 980 Pro starts with an MSRP of $189.99 and offers a further $12 discount to anyone, provided you enable the coupon on the item page. This additional money off will only show when you head to checkout.

This $177.99 sale price isn’t too far away from the all-time low of around $150 on Amazon, and such price cuts are typically saved for major events like Black Friday or Prime Day. This means if you are in need of the additional capacity right now, it might be a while before an offer this good comes along again.

If both Best Buy and Amazon run out of stock, you can head to Newegg, which also has the Samsung 980 Pro reduced to $189.99 with an additional $12 to be saved if you use the code LGDTAA424.

If you don’t think you’ll need 2TB, all three sites also have deals running on the 1TB model, with Amazon offering it for $119.99 while Best Buy and Newegg are running deals for $129.99 down from the $164.99 MSRP.

