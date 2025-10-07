Grab this fast Samsung gaming SSD for just $59.99 on Prime Day, if you're quick

Now is a great time to upgrade the storage in your gaming PC, as this Prime Day deal means you can currently save yourself a massive 43% off the usual price of a 1TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD, bringing down the price to just $59.99. Not only that, but the 2TB and 4TB versions of this Samsung SSD are also heavily discounted, meaning you can pick up a 4TB SSD for only $199.99, which works out at just $50 per terabyte.

That's exceptional value for a drive that's even faster than the acclaimed Samsung 980 Pro - a drive that remains one of the top recommendations on our guide to buying the best gaming SSD. This is the new Plus version of the Samsung 990 Evo, which means it offers much faster speeds than the original drive, boosting the top sequential read and write speeds to 7,250MB/s and 6,300MB/s, respectively - that's a big jump from the 5,000MB/s and 4,200MB/s speeds of the original 990 Evo, and it beats the 7,000MB/s 980 Pro as well.

Samsung bills the 990 Evo Plus as a PCIe 5.0 drive, but that's actually a bit of irritating marketing trickery. Technically, it might be able to use the PCIe 5.0 interface, but it only uses two lanes, making it no faster than a PCIe 4.0 drive using four lanes. Thankfully, it can still use four lanes in PCIe 4.0 mode, though, making it a great upgrade for either an old or new machine.

The cheapest drive on offer right now is that 1TB version, which is a bargain for just $59.99, marking this drive's cheapest ever price on Amazon. That gives you a fair bit of room to install Windows and a few of the latest games, and at this price, it makes a solid upgrade if you're running out of storage space.

However, the best bang per buck comes from the 4TB 990 Evo Plus, which has been reduced by 39% to just $199.99. This drive will give you loads of space to install several of the latest games and still have room to spare, while only costing $50 per terabyte. I upgraded to a 4TB Samsung SSD earlier this year, and I can't recommend it enough for the peace of mind it brings you - there's no more worrying about storage space for games.

If you want to install this drive, you'll just need a motherboard with a spare PCIe 4.0 4x M.2 2280 slot, and you can read our full guide on how to install an M.2 SSD to see how it's done. Samsung makes a big deal about the cool running of this drive as well, but we recommend installing a small heatsink on it (your motherboard should come with one), as any SSD starts to generate a fair bit of heat when running at these speeds.

If you're still struggling with a PCIe 3.0 motherboard, you can always check out our guide to buying the best gaming motherboard, so you can run the latest SSDs at full speed.

