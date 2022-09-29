Prepare for RTX 4000 with this Samsung gaming monitor deal

Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards are inbound, and pairing one with a great gaming monitor could unleash its potential. While high-spec screens often come with an eye-watering price tag attached, you can currently grab an ultrawide 49-inch Samsung UHD monitor for less, and it might be the perfect RTX 4090 panel.

Over on Amazon US, the Samsung 49″ Odyssey Neo G9 is available for $1,667.17 USD, thanks to a nifty 28% discount. This Mini LED titan features a sprawling ultrawide display, but it’s also a 4K 240Hz powerhouse panel that’ll make you want to boost fps to unprecedented levels using a GPU kaiju. In addition, it supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you won’t have to worry jitty frame rate shenanigans.

The best gaming monitor deserves to be paired with a powerful graphics card, but Samsung’s ultrawide portal doesn’t need an RTX 4090 to shine. The screen’s Mini LED quantum matrix tech facilitates deeper blacks, brighter whites, and punchier pixels, so even cheap gaming PC builds will look their best.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to grab Samsung’s ultrawide 4K monitor next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this gaming monitor deal could vanish before Nvidia’s RTX 4090’s arrives in October.