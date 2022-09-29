Prepare for RTX 4000 with this Samsung gaming monitor deal

You can now grab an ultrawide Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor for less on Amazon, and it could help you get the most out of the Nvidia's RTX 4090

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor on blue and navy backdrop

Published:

Gaming hardwareSamsung

Nvidia RTX 4000 graphics cards are inbound, and pairing one with a great gaming monitor could unleash its potential. While high-spec screens often come with an eye-watering price tag attached, you can currently grab an ultrawide 49-inch Samsung UHD monitor for less, and it might be the perfect RTX 4090 panel.

Over on Amazon US, the Samsung 49″ Odyssey Neo G9 is available for $1,667.17 USD, thanks to a nifty 28% discount. This Mini LED titan features a sprawling ultrawide display, but it’s also a 4K 240Hz powerhouse panel that’ll make you want to boost fps to unprecedented levels using a GPU kaiju. In addition, it supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so you won’t have to worry jitty frame rate shenanigans.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor on white backdrop

The best gaming monitor deserves to be paired with a powerful graphics card, but Samsung’s ultrawide portal doesn’t need an RTX 4090 to shine. The screen’s Mini LED quantum matrix tech facilitates deeper blacks, brighter whites, and punchier pixels, so even cheap gaming PC builds will look their best.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to grab Samsung’s ultrawide 4K monitor next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait around, though, as this gaming monitor deal could vanish before Nvidia’s RTX 4090’s arrives in October.

More from PCGamesN

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.