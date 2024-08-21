Save $30 on this Samsung microSD, perfect for Steam Deck

Expanding your Steam Deck storage just got easier, and cheaper, with this microSD deal on Amazon. The Samsung Evo Select 1TB is currently on sale for $79.99, its lowest ever price, saving you $30 over the MSRP.

We have the Samsung Pro Plus listed as one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck, and while it is capable of faster transfer speeds than the Evo Select thanks to its U3 class rating, this is overkill on Valve’s handheld which can only register read speeds up to 104MB/s.

The Samsung Evo Select also exceeds the speed limits of the Steam Deck, but its lower speed class rating means it’s a bit cheaper at MSRP. When the Steam Deck 2 is released, we’d love to see this limit increase so we can enjoy faster downloads and in-game load times.

Some 1TB microSD cards can cost up to $129.99, like the Pokemon edition SanDisk cards which were revealed recently. This makes the Samsung Evo Select look like even better value at $79.99, but you’ll need to be quick because Amazon is listing this as a limited-time deal.

If this offer disappears, you can still grab the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB model which is also on sale. This microSD card has an MSRP of $75.99 but is currently reduced to just $39.99, a near 50% saving.

Any of these microSD cards will work great in the best handheld gaming PCs, but be sure to double-check the maximum speeds of your device. The Asus ROG Ally X, for example, uses the UHS-II interface meaning it can make the most of faster cards.