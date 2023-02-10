Snag this Samsung SSD for less and ditch your old hard drive

Picking up the best SSD for gaming can be a struggle, especially if your gaming PC doesn’t support newer standards like M.2. Thankfully, SATA drives are still very much a thing, and swapping out your clunky old mechanical hard drive is now cheaper than ever thanks to this 2TB Samsung drive SSD deal.

Over on Amazon, you can now grab a Samsung Evo 870 2TB SSD for $144.99 USD, thanks to a 44% discount. While SATA drives can’t complete with M.2 NVMe newcomers in terms of speed, the Evo 870 retains compatibility with the best gaming PC builds of the past, meaning you’ll be able to easily switch things up. The option could also save the day when it comes to developer recommendations, as both Dead Space Remake system requirements and Forspoken PC specs explicitly mention using sold-state.

Compatibility isn’t the only thing on the Evo 870’s side, as its 2TB capacity will hold a generous chunk of your Steam library. Whether you use it as a primary boot drive or to store the best new PC games as they trickle onto the storefront in 2023, it’s going to provide improved performance over an old hard disc, with 560/530 MBps respective read/write speeds pushing SATA to its full potential.

If you prioritise reliability over performance, you’ll be pleased to hear the Evo 870 comes with a 2,400 TBW (Terabytes written) rating. That means you’ll be able to install, remove, and download all the latest PC games repeatedly for many years to come, and you’ll be able to back up all your precious gaming PC data using Samsung Migration software. Of course, the SSD also comes with a five-year warranty, so you won’t have to worry about potential mishaps happening early on.

Again, NVME M.2 SSD options are faster, but if your old rig rocks an incompatible motherboard, SATA alternatives are the next best thing. This Samsung Evo 870 SSD deal could keep your current gaming PC in service for a little longer, giving you time to save up for a brand-new build.

Looking for speedy delivery? If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to snag the Samsung Evo 870 using the next-day service, and signing up for a 30-day trial means you won’t have to pay extra. We’d suggest grabbing the drive sooner than later, as the deal will only stick around while stocks last, and it could go back up in price before that.