Save 43% and get a 165Hz Samsung gaming monitor for just $130

Act now and you can grab yourself an incredible-value Samsung gaming monitor deal, thanks to one of Amazon’s daily deals. The Samsung G32A panel has an MSRP of $229.99 but is today available for just $129.99, making for a $100 or 43% saving.

This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor trots along at 165Hz, making it ideal as an entry-level gaming monitor for those seeking a speedy refresh rate for smoother gameplay without breaking the bank. With features shared by some of the best gaming monitors you can buy, including AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming free from tearing and stuttering, and a height-adjustable stand, this isn’t an ultra-budget, basic display either.

The Samsung LS27AG320NNXZA, to give this screen its full name, does have one obvious potential downside for some buyers, which is its full HD, or 1080p, resolution. On 27-inch screens, we typically like to have a slightly higher resolution of 1440p, for a sharper-looking image, but 1080p is still fine, especially if your main focus is getting an affordable screen for your first steps into more competitive gaming, where a fast refresh rate is super important – there’s a reason why a lot of pro players still only play CS2 or Valorant at 1080p.

This screen, which is also on offer via Samsung’s own store via what it’s calling its “black Friday in July” deals, uses a VA-type LCD panel which gets you lower black levels than most competing LCD technologies, resulting in a high 3,000:1 contrast ratio. This lends games and video, in particular, an extra depth and punchiness for a more absorbing feel.

The downside to this panel type is it doesn’t tend to have the fastest response times – compared to IPS or TN LCD panels – but it will still be plenty fast enough to feel like a really big step up from a 60Hz screen. The screen also doesn’t have any particularly impressive HDR capabilities, but again that’s to be expected for an entry-level screen.

For video inputs, you get one DisplayPort 1.2 input and one HDMI 1.4 port, which is enough to get you up and running with a PC on the DisplayPort input, and then you can have the HDMI socket for a games console, streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, or another computer such as a laptop.

All you have to do to grab this bargain is head on over to Amazon or Samsung’s store via the links at the top of the page, or these links right here, and make your purchase. The discount is fully pre-applied.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to learn more about what sort of screen this is, with its VA LCD panel, check our IPS vs TN vs VA guide for a full explanation.