Save a massive 50% on this 165Hz, 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor

You can grab a Samsung Odyssey G50A (LS27AG500PNXZA) for 50% off its usual price right now. That nets you a 27-inch, IPS gaming display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,440 resolution for just $199.99 in this Samsung gaming monitor deal.

The combination of a 27-inch screen size, 1440p resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate is one that has long been one of the best gaming monitor configurations in our eyes, as it’s a great all-purpose arrangement that suits a wide range of uses. It might well be commonplace now to get 240Hz and even 360Hz displays of the same size and resolution but not for the price of this Samsung panel.

The Samsung Odyssey G50A is an older display, which explains the discount, but it still has specs that will appeal to a great many gamers. Its IPS panel will ensure you have excellent viewing angles and image sharpness, especially with its pixel density of 110 pixels per inch, making this an ideal display for work and play.

Assuming you like its aggressive gamer aesthetic, it’s an attractive-looking monitor too, with its V-shaped stand, smooth flowing lines on the rear of the panel, translucent blue ring on the back, and a stand that sits back at just the right angle.

For display connections, you get one DisplayPort 1.2 input and one HDMI 2.0 port, plus there’s a headphone jack. The display also supports adaptive sync so you can avoid screen tear and stutter, and this will work with AMD, Intel, and Nvidia graphics cards, with support for AMD FreeSync and Intel Adaptive Sync, as well as Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Otherwise, this is a fairly basic display with no included speakers – those extra wide sections on the bottom bezel are just for style – and there’s no USB hub. But, that’s why it’s a low-cost display, and it’s at an even lower cost right now.

Now, you need to jump through some hoops to take advantage of this offer. Just follow the link in the shopping widget above or follow this link to snag yourself this great deal.

If you’re not sure whether an IPS LCD display such as this one is quite the right one for you, or if you might prefer a VA panel like the new AOC C27G2Z3, check out our IPS vs TN vs VA panel tech guide to find out the differences.