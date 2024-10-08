Don’t miss this huge 41% discount on a 49-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor

If you’re quick, you can net yourself an enormous gaming monitor upgrade for a relatively tiny price thanks to this Samsung OLED gaming monitor deal. The Samsung G93SC normally costs $1,599.99, but you can get it at a fraction of that price today, bringing stunning HDR and ultra-fast gaming performance to your desktop.

As a maker of some of the best gaming monitors you can buy, Samsung has been carving out a large slice of the OLED monitor market thanks to screens like this Samsung G93SC. Its 240Hz refresh rate, massive panel size, and amazing QD-OLED image quality, combined with a price that’s competitive even before this discount, makes this Prime Day deal a tempting proposition.

As we found in our Samsung G95SC review, the company’s QD-OLED technology is fantastic at delivering dazzling colors, while maintaining inky black levels, making for an amazingly absorbing, high-contrast image. It also responds incredibly quickly, meaning this display not only looks superb, but it’s also a genuinely competition-grade 240Hz gaming display.

The wraparound 1000R curve of the display also helps to draw in the faraway edges of this enormous panel, making it easier to see what’s going on at the edges. This makes for an incredibly immersive view for games such as flight and race sims, as well as some first-person shooters.

Not only does this monitor’s panel look amazing, but so does the rest of the build, thanks to the slick, silvery paint finish on the back and stand. The stand is also quite small and sits completely flat, so it doesn’t get in the way, unlike that of the Acer Predator X45, for instance.

Decent built-in speakers and ample connection options also make this a capable multimedia hub, though the G93SC lacks the remote control and smart TV features of the G95SC.

Normally priced at $1,599.99, the Samsung G93SC is currently discounted by a huge 41% to just $949.99, putting it at just shy of its lowest price ever on Amazon. Meanwhile, buyers in the UK can get the similar LS49CG934SUXXU at a great discount too, with that display dropping from £1,399.99 to just £899.99. To take advantage of this discount, you just need to be an Amazon Prime member and click that buy button.

