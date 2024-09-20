This 180Hz Samsung gaming monitor costs less than a keyboard right now

If you don’t have a big pile of money to throw at a gaming monitor, but you want a fast, affordable screen, then we’ve found a great offer for you. This gaming monitor deal enables you to save a massive 30% on the usual price of a Samsung Odyssey G3, bringing down the price to just $139.99. That’s a really low price for a big-brand screen with a 180Hz refresh rate, costing around the same price as a decent gaming keyboard right now.

To use its full name, the Samsung Odyssey G30D is a new monitor that only came out this year, so it’s great to see it already on offer. It also shares some specs in common with the best gaming monitor options you can buy right now. In fact, its 180Hz refresh rate is even slightly quicker than the 165Hz of our current recommended budget buy, the AOC 24G2SP.

The Samsung Odyssey G30D gives you a 24-inch screen in this configuration, with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. That gives you a pixel density of 92 PPI (pixels per inch), which looks respectably sharp on a 24-inch screen, while the 1080p resolution means you don’t need the absolute best graphics card to run your games at this screen’s native resolution.

This screen also supports AMD’s FreeSync tech, which synchronizes the screen’s refresh rate with the frame rate output of AMD GPUs, eliminating tearing issues, which can be distracting. This screen uses a VA panel, which in our tests has been shown to mean deep blacks and high contrast. That’s great for movies and cinematic single-player gamers, although we’ve found that IPS screens are generally more responsive when it comes to fast-paced, competitive first-person shooters.

This monitor also has thin bezels around the top and sides, meaning you can set it up in a multi-monitor configuration in the future without big black walls between the screens. Meanwhile, the stand offers height adjustment, as well as the ability to tilt and swivel, and also pivot 90 degrees into portrait orientation if you want it.

This 180Hz screen has an MSRP of $199.99, and while the actual price is usually around $169.99, we’ve never seen it drop to $139.99 before. You can pick up this deal right now from Samsung’s website, by clicking this link if you’re in the US. Meanwhile, UK buyers can also grab this monitor right now from Samsung’s online store for just £129, by clicking on this link.

For more information about the pros and cons of different gaming monitor technologies, check out our VA vs IPS guide, where we explain how the main technologies work, and what they’re best at, while also taking a look at TN screens.