This $109.99 180Hz Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor is an absolute steal

If you're looking for a new gaming monitor upgrade on a tight budget, then you can't go wrong with this Samsung display. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Odyssey G30D gaming monitor for just $109.99, saving you a huge $90 on the list price for a 24-inch display with a fast 180Hz refresh rate.

Samsung is one of the big display manufacturers, and it's a brand we've featured in our best gaming monitor guide on more than one occasion. This Samsung Odyssey G30D monitor might be budget-focused, but it's still got a spec sheet to rival the best of them, including support for AMD FreeSync, which will synchronize your monitor refresh rate with your AMD GPU's frame rate to remove screen tears and stutters.

The big selling point, however, is its 180Hz refresh rate, which is a fantastic option in a monitor at this price. That means your monitor can keep up with your graphics card, even if it's outputting frame rates at or above 180fps. FreeSync support, meanwhile, will help keep it synced for smoother gameplay. Nvidia G-Sync support isn't mentioned, but we've often found it works on FreeSync-supported monitors, although we can't promise it here.

This is a 1080p display, with the VA panel supporting a top screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. As the most recent Steam hardware survey shows, 1080p continues to be the default resolution for the majority of gamers, and it won't be as demanding for gaming on a lower-spec machine. The 24-inch panel size also means a higher pixel density at 1080p, meaning it won't look as pixelated, unlike 1080p on a bigger 27 or 32-inch display.

The VA panel, meanwhile, should offer higher contrast than rival IPS panels, based on our own testing, giving deeper blacks and more vibrant colors for those big-budget cinematic games, as our VA vs IPS guide explains. One downside, however, is that they're not as responsive as IPS panels, so if you're really into competitive first-person shooters, it might not be the best option.

This Samsung Odyssey G30D is a brilliantly priced monitor for a budget-conscious gamer, especially with this 45% saving applied. You can pick it up for yourself, while stocks last and before this limited-time deal ends, by clicking this link here.

