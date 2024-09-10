This 240Hz Samsung gaming monitor has an outstanding price right now

If you don’t have a massive amount of money to spend, but you’re looking to pick up a decent gaming monitor, then we’ve tracked down a fantastic offer for you now. This gaming monitor deal enables you to pick up a Samsung Odyssey G4, complete with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, for just $179.99.

To use its ridiculously full title, the Samsung Odyssey G4 LS25BG402ENXGO shares several specs in common with the best gaming monitor designs you can buy right now. For example, it’s compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, meaning it can sync up its refresh rate with the frame rate output of your Nvidia GPU, eliminating tearing and stuttering problems. It also does the same for AMD GPUs, thanks to its support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

Then there’s that 240Hz refresh rate, which means this display can keep up with a GPU outputting a super-fast frame rate of 240fps, which is great for competitive first-person shooters. There are faster monitors right now, of course, but 240Hz is a great refresh rate at this price. It also comes with an IPS panel, and in our tests we’ve found this tech offers decent color accuracy, while also not being beset with the ghosting problems that can affect VA panels, although the latter will offer a higher contrast ratio.

Meanwhile, the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution is ideal for the small 25-inch panel size, resulting in a pixel density of 88 pixels per inch (PPI). That means the image still looks sharper than the same resolution on a 27-inch screen, while ensuring you don’t need the very best graphics card to power your games. In fact, a GeForce RTX 4060 or a Radeon RX 7600 will do the job fine at this resolution.

You get plenty of connection options too, including a DisplayPort 1.2 input and a pair of HDMI 2 2.0 ports, so you can hook it up to a PC and console, and the monitor will then automatically detect when a device is switched on. Meanwhile, the stand offers height adjustment, as well as tilt, swivel, and pivot options, giving you plenty of flexibility when you set it up on your desk.

You’ll need to be quick if you want to grab this offer, as Amazon is listing it as a limited-time deal. It’s a good one too. Samsung is also offering this screen at a discount right now, but at $219.99 it’s still $40 more expensive than this Amazon deal. If you want to find out more about what makes gaming monitors tick, you can also check out our guide to the best monitor panel, where we take you through the inner workings of IPS, TN, and VA screen technologies.