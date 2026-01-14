Save a massive $90 on this 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor, down to just $159 right now

We regularly see Samsung offering deals on its gaming monitors, from its $1,000+ giant OLED panels all the way down to its most modest options. It's the latter that we're looking at today, with this 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor deal offering incredible value thanks to a huge 36% discount, from $249.99 down to just $159.99.

This isn't a truly entry-level gaming display either. With a 2,560 x 1,440 (1440p) resolution, a 200Hz refresh rate, and the excellent viewing angles you can expect from using an IPS LCD panel, this Samsung panel is a great mid-range option for anyone wanting to upgrade from a basic 1080p monitor. Sure, it might not top our best gaming monitor guide, but at this price, it's a top-tier value option.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 G53F is the monitor in question, and for a budget display, it really does leave no stone unturned for the features that matter, starting with that size and resolution. If you're used to a 24 or 25-inch display or you're stuck on a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, the step up to a 27-inch panel with a 1440p resolution will be totally transformative. You'll get a bigger, sharper picture that's ideal for both gaming and work, or other general desktop use. All without the monitor being so big as to dominate your desk or so expensive as to break your bank account.

Also ideal for general use is the type of panel used here. It's an IPS LCD display, which, as I explore in my IPS vs TN vs VA guide, is the best type of LCD for most purposes. It has better viewing angles than TN and a better response time than VA, making it feel fast for gaming without having the distractingly poor viewing angles of TN. Here, Samsung claims a 1ms response time, which it combines with a 200Hz refresh rate to ensure your games will generally feel smooth and speedy, even if this display isn't competing with the very fastest, competitive shooter-focused options.

Freesync Premium is also included, which means this display can sync its refresh rate with the frame rate of your graphics card, ensuring your games don't suffer from tearing or stutter. You can read more about what this tech does in our Freesync guide.

There are a couple of reasons why this display might not be for you: it doesn't offer particularly good HDR, with just an HDR10 rating - the lowest standard around - and its stand doesn't include height, rotation, or pivot adjustment (just tilt). Neither are factors that I'd consider a deal breaker for a display of this type and price, but they might be for you.

To grab this fantastic gaming monitor deal, you can just head over to Amazon via this link, with no coupons or codes required to claim this best-ever price for this panel. On which, while this display has previously been priced as low as $170 in last year's Black Friday sales, right now is the lowest it has been.