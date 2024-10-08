Get a 165Hz Samsung gaming monitor for nearly half price, if you’re quick

With Amazon Prime Day upon us, there are some stonking bargains to be had on all manner of gaming PC tech. Among the opportunities is this fantastic Samsung gaming monitor deal, which nets you a saving of 46% on the normal price of this 34-inch gaming display.

With specs that we often find sported by the best gaming monitors available, this Samsung monitor can trot along at a 165Hz refresh rate, and its ultrawide aspect ratio provides you with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution that’s great for gaming and marvelous for movies.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 LC34G55TWWNXZA is the display in question, and despite being a model from 2020, it still boasts some highly covetable features. For a start, its VA LCD panel provides you with a 2,500:1 contrast ratio, which is 2.5x higher than the typical contrast level of IPS or TN LCD panels.

The elegantly designed all-black display also incorporates a 1,000-inch radius (1000R) curve, which ensures the far ends of this ultrawide screen are pulled closer into your vision for a more immersive view, and with better viewing angles across the full width of the panel.

While a 165Hz refresh rate may not sound all that impressive compared to the many 240Hz+ displays available these days, such as this 49-inch Samsung OLED display that’s also on offer today, it’s still fast enough for most types of games. Plus, you get a speedy 1ms claimed response time, so this panel should be relatively free of image ghosting during fast motion. AMD FreeSync Premium is also on hand to remove image tearing and stutter when used with AMD GPUs (it should work with most Nvidia GPUs too but isn’t explicitly G-Sync Compatible certified).

This sizeable Samsung display normally costs $549.99. However, today’s $255.50 saving gets you this panel for a paltry $294.49, making for a fantastic buy that’s close to half price. Just follow this link to check out the bargain. Buyers in the UK can’t get in on this particular deal, but can save £80 – that’s 30% – on a Samsung 32-inch gaming monitor by following this link.

To take advantage of these discounts, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. However, if you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, via this join Amazon Prime link, you can get a free 30-day trial, if you haven’t signed up before.

For more Prime Day bargains, check out our best Amazon Prime Day deals for PC hub, where we’ve hand-selected a host of great buys, checking that the discounts are actually valid – not based on price hikes the previous day – and that the products are genuinely top quality.