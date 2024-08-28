Grab a 32-inch Samsung gaming monitor for under $200, if you’re quick

If you love the thought of immersing your face in a large, curved gaming screen, but thought you couldn’t afford it, then now’s the chance to take the plunge. This Amazon gaming monitor deal enables you to pick up a Samsung Odyssey G55A for just $199.99, saving you 39% on the usual $329.99 Amazon price, and a massive 53% on Samsung’s MSRP for this screen.

The Samsung Odyssey G55A LS32AG550ENXZA not only has a large 32-inch panel, but it also has a 165Hz refresh rate and a decent resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, which are specs shared with some of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now.

That resolution is ideal for this screen size, as it’s significantly sharper than 1,920 x 1,080, but nowhere near as demanding as 4K when it comes to GPU power, meaning you can pair this screen with a mid-range GPU, such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.

Meanwhile, the 165Hz refresh rate ensures that the screen can keep up with fast frame rates, and the Odyssey G55A also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, meaning it can synchronize its refresh rate with the output from your GPU, which removes any problems with screen tearing.

This monitor also has a VA screen, and in our tests we’ve found this technology offers high contrast and deep blacks, especially when compared to IPS screens. That’s great for watching movies, and for playing epic, cinematic single-player games on your big screen.

There’s a word of caution here, though, as we’ve found VA panels aren’t as responsive as IPS screens when it comes to fast action. Basically, this isn’t an ideal monitor if you’re looking to play fast-paced, competitive first person shooters, but its specs are fine for anyone else.

It’s the price that really matters here right now, though, as you rarely see 32-inch 1440p gaming monitors from big brands going for under $200. Samsung currently lists this monitor at a price of $429.99 on its website, so $199.99 is a great price. If you want a big gaming screen, but you have a tight budget, then just click on this link to get to the deal. You’ll need to be quick, though, as Amazon has this listed as a limited-time offer.

If this monitor isn’t quite right for your needs, check out our guide to the best curved gaming monitors, where we run you through our favorite options at a range of prices.