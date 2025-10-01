Save a massive $250 on this 360Hz Samsung OLED gaming monitor, if you're quick

Here's a great chance for you to land yourself a super-fast OLED gaming monitor without paying a silly amount of money for it, as Samsung has just slashed $250 off the usual price of one of its Odyssey OLED screens. That brings the cost of the Samsung Odyssey G6 (G60SD) down to just $649.99, and that's a great price for the specs on offer, which include a super-low response time, a fast 360Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Those are the sorts of specs you only see listed for the premium screens on our guide to buying the best gaming monitor, and we've been really impressed by the Samsung OLED displays we've tested. For example, in our Samsung Odyssey G9 review, we were amazed at the super-quick response time in fast-action games, and while it didn't hit Samsung's claimed 0.03ms figure, the average real-world result of 1.2ms in our tests (dipping as low as 0.7ms) is still incredibly fast, and we described it as "lightning quick" in games.

We also generally prefer Samsung's QD-OLED panels to LG's rival WOLED tech, as in our tests, we've found them to be sharper when it comes to viewing text on-screen when you're working, offering a better balance of work and play. OLED panels also offer much higher contrast than cheaper IPS screens, with deep blacks and bright, vibrant colors, with this screen hitting the HDR10 spec - that's great for watching HDR movies in their full glory.

Meanwhile, this screen's 2,560 x 1,440 resolution is ideal for its 27-inch panel size, giving you a sharper pixel density than a 1080p screen, but without needing the huge amount of GPU power you require to run games at 4K. That 360Hz refresh rate is really fast as well, making this screen ideal for fast-paced first-person shooters, particularly with its tight response time.

What's more, you get full AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, so it can sync up its refresh rate with the frame rate from an AMD GPU, removing nasty tearing artifacts. We've often found that you can force these monitors with active refresh rates to work with Nvidia G-Sync on GeForce GPUs too, but there's no official certification, so we can't guarantee it.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you just need to click on this link here to take you directly to the Samsung store, where the monitor is currently reduced from $899.99 to $649.99. Meanwhile, buyers in the UK can get the same monitor for just £649.99 from Amazon at the moment.

If you're looking for the ideal GPU companion to go with this screen, then take a look at our guide to buying the best graphics card, where we take you through all our favorite options now. The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT would be a perfect fit for the specs.

Are you looking to make the jump to OLED? Share your thoughts about the latest monitor tech on our community Discord server.