Save a huge $250 on this 27-inch 240Hz Samsung gaming monitor right now

There's a Samsung gaming monitor deal on right now that you're not going to want to miss. There's a huge $250 saving to be made on the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G65B, pushing the price of this 1440p curved display down to just $449.99.

Samsung has consistently impressed us recently with its gaming monitors, with its displays regularly finding spots on our best gaming monitor guide. The G65B might not be one of the company's most lavish options, but it boasts specs that are ideal for most PC gamers, including a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Odyssey G65B is curved, with a 1000R (or 1,000mm radius) rating that provides a more immersive gaming experience than a flat display. It also uses a VA-type LCD panel that can deliver an impressive 2,500:1 contrast ratio with deeper black levels than can be achieved on other types of LCD, such as IPS. If you're not sure what all that means, you can read our IPS vs VA guide for an explanation of why LCD panels matter.

With a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate, this display won't miss a beat in even the fastest-paced competitive shooters. Sure, pros might be eyeing up the very fastest 500Hz+ displays, but 240Hz is enough for most. Meanwhile, the inclusion of AMD FreeSync support will ensure AMD GPU owners can sync the G65B's refresh rate with their game, stopping any distracting screen tears and stutters from popping up as you play. Nvidia G-Sync support isn't mentioned, but we've often found it should still work on monitors that support FreeSync, although we can't guarantee it here.

The Samsung Odyssey G65B also includes an ergonomic stand, with height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustment options available. Meanwhile, there are also two HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4 input options, so you can use this display with your PC as well as game consoles or a handheld. There's also a built-in speaker, which is a nice extra, although it won't be as powerful as the models in our best computer speakers guide, so you'll only really want to use it as a backup.

This Samsung display is a good all-rounder for gaming, and with this 36% saving, it's at a brilliant price too. To grab it before the discount ends, make sure to click this link through to Amazon. UK gamers, meanwhile, can pick up a similar spec Odyssey G6 monitor for £315.82 using this link instead.

Don't forget to check out our best gaming PC guide if you need a new rig to go alongside your brand-new display, with options to suit a range of budgets.

