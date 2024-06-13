Snag up to $300 credit with these stunning Samsung gaming monitors

If you’re a PC gamer looking for a display upgrade, then this OLED gaming monitor deal offers a great opportunity to not only get a great new screen, but also bag $300 of free Samsung goodies. If you buy the new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) or 27-inch G6 (G60SD) now, you’ll also be rewarded with up to $300 of Samsung store credit.

Both these premium gaming monitors are designed to display the best PC games with gorgeous colors and fast refresh rates. We gave the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC a score of 9/10 in our review, and these smaller new Samsung Odyssey OLED displays are also clear contenders for our best gaming monitor guide.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD) has the most impressive specs of the two, with a 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time for smooth gameplay. Plus you’ll get vivid colors from the OLED panel, and an extremely diverse color palette with almost limitless HDR shades. If you purchase this screen now, you’ll also be rewarded with $200 of Samsung store credit.

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G6 and G8 also feature OLED Safeguard+ technology, which uses a dynamic cooling system with thermal modulation, taking advantage of auto-controlled brightness to prevent burn-in, ensuring you won’t be left with a scarred monitor. If, like me, you’re a gamer who struggles with glare, you’ll love the OLED Glare Free technology, which is designed to reduce glare from external light sources.

The design of these monitors is sleek and smart, too, with just the right level of compactness to fit easily onto almost any gaming desk. Their ergonomic metal stands are curated to ensure optimal comfort for extended gaming sessions.

The 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K is bigger and pricier at $1,299.99, but just as sleek. And you’ll get $300 in credit for the Samsung store with your purchase, which makes that price much more appealing.

Both credit deals are worth it if you’re looking for a high-end gaming monitor, especially if you already plan to purchase some other Samsung devices. That would easily buy you one of the best SSDs for gaming, such as a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro, for example.

To avoid missing out, you’ll need to order soon. Samsung is offering up to $300 credit until 9.59 am ET on June 18, so make sure you place your orders soon. And, if you do opt to order, you’ll also receive ten entries into the Samsung sweepstake where there’s a $5000 credit up for grabs.