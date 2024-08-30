Save $400 in this amazing 34-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor deal

If you like your gaming screen wide, and your response times sharp, then here’s a fantastic opportunity to step into the wonderful world of OLED monitors. This OLED gaming monitor deal enables you to save $400 on the usual price of a 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G85SB OLED gaming monitor, bringing down the cost to just $799.99.

With its fast OLED panel and 175Hz refresh rate, this Samsung gaming screen shares many specs in common with the best gaming monitor options you can buy right now. Unlike most gaming displays, though, this panel has an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio to span, and with its huge 34-inch diagonal, that means it can fill a huge amount of your peripheral vision with your games.

Most importantly, this monitor brings all the benefits of OLED tech to your gaming experience. It uses a Samsung QD-OLED panel, which our tests have shown to have sharper text reproduction in Windows than monitors based on LG’s WOLED panels, as demonstrated in our recent Samsung Odyssey G95SC review, where we looked at one of the G85SB’s bigger, 49-inch siblings. We’ve also found that these panels offer super-fast response times in our tests, as well as high contrast, bright, vibrant colors, and deep blacks.

Thanks to the super-wide aspect ratio, you also get a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, rather than 2,560 x 1,440, giving you more horizontal screen area. Combine this with the 1800R curve, and you have a monitor that’s ideal for running simulation games and much more. That 3,440 x 1,440 resolution is also easier for your GPU to handle than a full 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, so you won’t need a super-expensive GPU to output decent frame rates at native resolution either.

As well as acting as a monitor, Samsung also equips the G85SB with smart TV features, including a remote control, enabling you to kick back and watch shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV without powering up your PC, as long as you have a subscription to these services. With its HDR10+ DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, HDR video should also look great on this screen.

Meanwhile, its 175Hz refresh rate might not be as quick as the 240Hz and 360Hz figures you see for some monitors, but that’s still fast enough for most gamers’ needs, and its quick response time will still make it a great screen for fast-action gaming.

It’s the current price that really sweetens the deal, though. In this Amazon deal, you can save $400 on the usual $1,199.99 asking price of this screen, and get it for just $799.99. That’s still a lot of money, of course, but it’s great value for the screen tech on offer. Samsung currently has this monitor on offer for $999.99 on its website, but $799.99 is an amazing price.

