Save $700 on a Samsung OLED gaming monitor in this incredible deal

If you want your gaming experience to be as immersive as possible, then you don’t want to miss this amazing OLED gaming monitor deal. Right now, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC is going for just $1,099.99, which is an incredible price for this massive, 49-inch display that uses the latest screen tech. This is a great opportunity to make your games fill your face with your own personal mini Imax right in front of you.

We were blown away by this screen in our Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G95SC review, describing it as an “absolute stunner.” This Samsung screen quickly leaped onto our guide to the best gaming monitor, as our favorite widescreen OLED display, thanks to its fast responsiveness in games, super-wide panel, and stunning, high-contrast image quality.

Normally, this monitor goes for $1,799.99 at MSRP, although it was $1,299.99 at the time of our review. It now regularly bounces between its MSRP and various discounted levels with its $1,099.99 current price among the lowest prices it has ever been. That’s a massive $700 (39%) off the MSRP. Now, don’t get us wrong, that’s still a big pile of money to throw at a monitor, but in this case, it’s absolutely worth it. Not only is the G95SC massive, but it’s also one of the best gaming monitors we’ve ever reviewed.

Its super-wide panel has a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, effectively giving you the same screen space as two normal 2,560 x 1,440 monitors sitting side by side, but without pesky bezels breaking up your view. That OLED screen is fantastic as well, with superb image quality that’s achieved without much tweaking needed – in our tests, we found that simply switching the monitor to its Original Mode gets you near-perfect image quality. The image really pops on this screen as well, thanks to its high brightness, great color reproduction, and high contrast.

It’s fantastic for gaming too, with our measurements recording an average response time of 1.2ms, with this figure even dropping as low as 0.7ms in some tests, and it has a fast refresh rate of 240Hz as well. We described its performance as “buttery smooth and an utter joy to use” when playing Apex Legends during our testing time, and that curved, extra wide screen space makes this monitor ideal for flight sims and racing games as well. Meanwhile, AMD FreeSync support and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility ensure that this monitor can synchronize its refresh rate with your GPU’s frame rate, eliminating tearing and stuttering.

Based on Samsung’s QD-OLED technology, this screen also doesn’t suffer from the blurry text when you’re working in Windows that we’ve seen on some screens based on LG’s competing WOLED panels. Amazingly, it even includes a decent-sounding pair of speakers inside its housing, as well as smart TV features and a remote control, so you can use it as a TV. However, bear in mind that the 1440p vertical resolution means this isn’t a 4K TV, and you’ll end up with black bars on either side of the picture when watching 16:9 video.

In short, if you have the money and the space, this is a deal you don’t want to miss. This is genuinely as good as 49-inch super-wide gaming monitors get right now, and the price is amazing for the performance and image quality on offer. To grab this deal, head to this link here. Plus, if you’re in the UK, there’s also an amazing deal currently going on Samsung’s similarly-specced 49-inch Odyssey OLED G93SC gaming monitor, which is currently going for just £805, giving you a huge saving of 42% on the usual price.

If this deal is still too expensive for your budget, or you’re looking for a curved screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, check out our best curved gaming monitor guide, where we take you through a number of options at a range of prices.

