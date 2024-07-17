This Samsung OLED gaming monitor deal is genuinely outstanding

Now, and we mean right now, is an amazing time to buy an OLED gaming monitor without paying over the odds. In this Amazon Prime Day OLED gaming monitor deal, you can grab a Samsung Odyssey G6 G60SD for just $664.99, saving you over 16% on the already-reasonable $799 asking price. Not only does this display already have a super-responsive Samsung QD-OLED panel, but it also has a super-fast 360Hz refresh rate.

In our own tests, we’ve been impressed by Samsung QD-OLED panels, as they offer much clearer, and less fuzzy, text than LG’s competing WOLED panels, as you can see in our Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC review, which is currently on our guide to the best gaming monitor, thanks to its fantastic color reproduction and responsiveness in games.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G60SD is a smaller display, with a 27-inch panel, which is ideal for its 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, making games look sharp without requiring a ridiculously powerful graphics card to churn out the frame rates.

In our tests, OLED panels are generally much more responsive than standard LCDs in games as well, and Samsung quotes a 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time for this monitor. Pair that with the 360Hz refresh rate and you’re in for a super-smooth gaming experience, as long as your GPU can keep up.

One of the main benefits of an OLED panel, of course, is also the ability to properly display HDR content, with deep blacks, vivid colors, and a high contrast ratio. The G60SD meets the HDR10 standard, which means it needs to support 10-bit color depth, with the ability to display a billion unique colors.

To top it all off, the G60SD even looks good, with its silver packaging, and a ring of RGB lighting on the back, where you’ll also find ports for the USB 3 hub, along with a headphone jack, two HDMI 2.1 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.4 connector.

This Prime Day monitor deal is only going to be available until the end of today (July 17, 2024), though, so get your order in quick if you want to get an OLED gaming monitor for just $664.99. For more bargains on the latest PC hardware right now, you can also check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub.

