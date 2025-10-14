Save a huge $45 on this 1TB Steam Deck microSD card from Samsung, while you can

If you're sick of uninstalling your favorite games and need to quickly boost your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch storage, then this microSD card deal is for you. Amazon has dropped the price of this 1TB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card to just $74.99, saving you a huge 38% on its MSRP in this limited-time deal.

With game installations potentially taking up hundreds of gigabytes of disk space, you can use a microSD card such as this Samsung one to massively expand the available space on your Steam Deck or other handheld. This particular Samsung model is one of our favorites, and all of the models in our best handheld guide will support it.

The Samsung Pro Plus also tops our best Steam Deck microSD card guide, offering the best balance between speed, durability, and price. It offers read and write speeds of 180MB/s and 130MB/s apiece, but it's important to point out that the Steam Deck is limited to the maximum UHS-I speed of 104MB/s.

Given the price, however, you don't lose anything by getting the faster card anyway. It also remains fully compatible with your gaming laptop, PC, and consoles such as the Nintendo Switch (but not the new Switch 2), as well as handhelds such as the Asus ROG Ally X.

Another option to upgrade your Steam Deck storage is to switch out your SSD with a whole new M.2 SSD, such as the TeamGroup MP44S. That drive will certainly deliver much faster speeds than a microSD upgrade like this one, but it will also require you to dismantle your Steam Deck and reinstall the OS. A microSD card is much easier to install, as you just place the card into the available slot.

There isn't a faster way to boost the storage on a handheld like the Steam Deck than a microSD card like this 1TB Samsung Pro Plus model. This limited-time deal price won't be around for long, however, so if you want to take advantage of it, you'll need to grab it from Amazon now using this link here. UK gamers, meanwhile, can use this link to purchase it for £87.98 instead.

If you're thinking about the SSD alternatives, make sure to check out our best gaming SSD guide for your best options, with drives to suit handhelds like the Steam Deck, as well as upgrades for your gaming laptop or PC.

Let us know if you've seen any other brilliantly-priced PC gaming hardware deals in our community Discord server, where you can also start chatting about this deal along with our other stories.