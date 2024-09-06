Grab an external Samsung SSD and save up to $200, if you’re quick

If you’re in desperate need of a big block of external storage, this Samsung external SSD deal is the best way to increase your capacity without compromising on performance. The Samsung T7 Portable range, excluding 500GB models, is currently part of a limited-time deal on Amazon, but you’ll need to be quick as some of the models have already sold out.

We have the Samsung T7 Portable listed as one of the best external SSD options for gaming, praising its ability to stay cool despite its compact size and respectable speeds. In fact, the only reason it doesn’t sit in the top spot of our guide is because its sibling, the T7 Shield, has a slightly more durable design.

The 4TB Samsung T7 Portable is currently on sale for $279.99, which is a whole $200 cheaper than the MSRP and just 8 cents away from being at its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Meanwhile, the 2TB model is currently $147.96, down from $269.99, and the 1TB drive now costs just $98.42, down from $159.99. These are savings of 42%, 45%, and 38% respectively. The 500GB model isn’t currently reduced in any of the available colors.

While external SSDs won’t quite match the speeds of a new internal NVMe drive, the up to 1,050MB/s read and write speeds of the Samsung T7 Portable still outpace all 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. That’s all thanks to this drive’s use of the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, which runs at up to 10Gbps.

This means you could practically use one of these drives not only as a fast backup device, but also as an external library to store your overflowing games library, as its fast transfer speeds reduce the risk of bottlenecking.

If you’re not comfortable with the idea of taking apart your PC and installing a new internal SSD yourself, then this drive offers an easy way to increase the storage capacity of your PC. You just plug it into a USB port, and you’re ready to go. The drive will work with standard USB 3.0 ports, but you’ll need a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port or faster to get those top speeds out of it.

If you would rather increase your internal storage, we can show you the best SSDs for gaming, and you can then also check out our full guide on how to install an M.2 SSD if you’ve never done it before.