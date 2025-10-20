Save $30 on this ultra-portable Samsung external gaming SSD right now, if you're quick

If you quickly need to boost your storage capacity, then this Samsung external gaming SSD deal is a must see. The Samsung T9 Portable is on sale right now, with the 1TB model down to just $109.99 right now, saving you $30 on its usual price.

Samsung is a big brand in PC gaming storage, and we've featured a fair few of its products in our best gaming SSD guide over the years. As our Samsung T9 Portable SSD review explains, this is a drive that's perfect for quickly loading games and transferring files to and from your PC, laptop, or handheld without any trouble.

The Samsung T9 Portable is able to offer sequential read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s, as long as you're using a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connection. While that isn't as quick as a PCIe 4.0 or 5.0 SSD directly installed into an NVMe M.2 slot, it's significantly faster than other portable storage methods you might try, including microSD.

Decent read and write speeds are important, but the real benefit for gaming is the portability. Powered by USB, this drive lets you shift your games collection between any number of devices you might use for gaming. Potentially more important, however, is the capacity increase, as the 1TB drive will provide enough space to install at least a few major game releases or many more indie games.

As well as being fast, the Samsung T9 is compact and light to travel with. It measures just ‎3.46 x 2.36 x 0.55 inches (87.8 x 59.94 x 13.97mm) and weighs just 4.3oz (122g). It isn't as rugged as some of the other Samsung external drives like the T7 Shield, but the company has suggested that the T9 Portable should survive drops of up to 9.8 feet (3m). There's also a three year warranty included for additional peace of mind.

If you're short on storage and you need a quick and portable solution, this Samsung T9 Portable SSD is a solid option.

