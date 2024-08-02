Grab a 34-inch Samsung gaming monitor for a ludicrously low price

Act fast and you can get a huge and high resolution 34-inch gaming monitor for just $229.99 in this Samsung gaming monitor deal. With a massive 39% drop in its price this is the cheapest this screen has ever been, making it a great way to upgrade your screen real estate on a budget.

The 34-inch ultrawide format and resolution of this Samsung screen is one of our favorite screen sizes and a regular feature on our best gaming monitor guide. It ideally balances an extra widescreen view that’s great for movies and cinematic games – as well as multi-tasking on your desktop – but isn’t so wide that it makes the screen too big of a poor fit for most game interfaces, as can be the case with really huge displays like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC.

The Samsung ViewFinity S50GC LS34C502GANXZA, to give it its full name and model number, includes several other key features that elevate it above older, cheaper displays, such as including Freesync support and it can reproduce 10.3 billion colors, allowing it to conform to deliver an HDR range. It also includes picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) modes, allowing you to view too video inputs at once.

Talking of video inputs, you get one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs so you should have plenty enough to connect up your PC and either a couple of consoles or perhaps your Steam Deck and a Fire TV Stick.

This screen uses a VA type of LCD panel to produce its picture and that means you get a high 3,000:1 contrast ratio thanks to this panel’s ability to produce darker blacks than IPS or TN panels – read our IPS vs TN vs VS guide to find out that the difference is.

The slight downside to this choice of LCD type is that it’s generally a bit slower to respond than the other types. Here, Samsung claims only a minimum response time of 5ms, which compares to most modern IPS and TN displays having claimed minimum of 1ms. As such, this won’t by the ideal option for those seeking an ultra-fast monitor primarily for playing the likes of CS2, Apex Legends or the new tac shooter, Spectre Divide. For most other game types, though, this response time will be fast enough and combine with the 100Hz refresh rate for a smooth look and feel.

To take advantage of this offer, just head over to Amazon via the links above or via this link. There’s no vouchers or extra steps required – just click that Buy Now link (or Add to Cart if that’s your thing).

If you decide you would rather have a budget display that’s more suited to fast-paced shooters than this panel, check out our Dell G2524H review as this panel trots along at up to 280Hz.