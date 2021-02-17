Here are seven Nintendo Direct games also coming to Steam

Just because a big videogame stream has a console maker’s name on it doesn’t mean there’s no news for PC players. While Eiji Aonuma himself showed up to crush the dreams of those anticipating Breath of the Wild 2, there were plenty of newly-announced multiplatform games that are coming to Steam as well.

Koei Tecmo had perhaps the biggest multiplatform announcements, starting with Samurai Warriors 5, the latest entry in the Japan-focused Dynasty Warriors spin-off. This time, it’s focused on Nobunaga Oda and Mitsuhide Akechi, features a more stylised art direction, and will hit Steam alongside the console versions this summer.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is also coming to Steam via Koei Tecmo. The June 10 release will include the enhanced Sigma ports of Ninja Gaiden 1 and 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, plus all the relevant DLC for those titles. There’s also going to be a crossover event that’ll let you play as Ryu Hayabusa in Nioh 2.

Knockout City, the cartoony take on multiplayer games from EA and Velan Studios, is also coming to PC via both Origin and Steam. It’ll have crossplay with the Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation versions, as well.

Square Enix’s Legend of Mana remaster will hit Steam on June 24. SaGa Frontier Remastered, which was previously announced last year but got a new trailer today, also comes to Steam this year.

Then, there’s Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse. Yes, the beloved(?) original Xbox action game is coming back on March 16 across all current platforms, including Steam.

Neon White, the very pretty-looking, very strange-strange looking first-person action game from Annapurna Interactive and Ben Esposito, is coming to Steam, as well.

Those are the Steam versions of today’s Nintendo Direct games that we’ve been able to confirm so far. Given the, er, path of Octopath Traveler, it’s likely Square Enix’s gorgeous Project Triangle Strategy will eventually hit Steam as well, but fans of strategy games and RPG games will have to wait a good bit longer for any official info on that.