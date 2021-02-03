Save up to 35% on this pocket 1TB SSD

Looking for a portable SSD to play games? SanDisk’s Extreme Pro SSD is one of the smallest on the market at less than half an inch thick. With more titles than ever now recommending an SSD in their system requirements, such as Cyberpunk 2077, a plug-and-play SSD might be the best option for you – especially if you’re running a gaming laptop that can’t be upgraded easily or you don’t want to rummage around inside your gaming PC.

Plus, you’ve got the added benefit of being able to use it as a high-capacity, super-fast alternative to your trusty old USB drive. 2000MB/s sequential read and write speeds through its USB-C connection are much higher than any SATA SSD, and comes quite close to the speeds you’ll find on an internal NVMe SSD, which is the best SSD for gaming you can get.

For US customers, there’s an impressive 35% ($110) discount, bringing the SSD down to $199.99 from its list price of $309.99. UK customers also can grab a 22% (£55) saving, with a new price of £189.99 compared to £244.99.

It’s extra rugged too, with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and two-metre drop protection. SanDisk also covers the drive with a five-year warranty should anything go wrong.

buy now
SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$309.99
$199.99
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Be sure to check the Amazon listing if you’re interested, as this deal won’t be around forever.

Theo Binns

Hardware writer

Published:

When he's not browsing Amazon seething about graphics cards stock for his haggard rig - not a good look for a hardware writer - you might find him mountain biking, or playing his current favourites: Forza Horizon 4, CS:GO, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Read More
AMD Ryzen 3000 performance
AMD RX 5700 XT specs
Best CPU for gaming

Promoted

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Painting miniatures: a guide to painting Warhammer models

Painting miniatures: a guide to painting Warhammer models

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N