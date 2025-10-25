Satisfactory 1.2 will add the "perfect solution" for transporting fluids, but it's probably not what you were asking for

Satisfactory 1.2 is real, and developer Coffee Stain Studios has some good news for players, although it might not be what you were expecting to hear. We've recently passed the one-year anniversary of Satisfactory's full launch, and it's constructed itself a secure seat among the best building games on PC. With its console launch just around the corner, the studio is turning its attention to the next major Satisfactory update, and there's some great news for anyone who's finding their base a little too strenuous for their PC.

"Our wizards are always hard at work to keep on improving and optimizing the game, both on a technical and a feature level," Satisfactory community manager Mikael Niazi says. "We have a drop for you about 1.2 regarding pipes, because we have heard your feedback loud and clear. We have heard about your struggles and your issues with fluid transportation, and we are happy to say that 1.2 will provide the perfect solution." If you're a long-time player of the automation sandbox game, your mind might be racing, but temper your expectations a touch.

Head to the 5:40 mark in the video below and gaze in wonder upon the additions, and you'll quickly realize that Niazi's phrasing might be a classic bit of Coffee Stain trolling. Typically, the biggest problems Satisfactory poses when dealing with moving fluids around are the way that they behave, which results in problems such as 'sloshing' (liquid flowing back on itself due to overflow or dead-end junctions). But that isn't what's being dealt with here.

What we've actually been given is quite literally another way to transport fluids, in the form of a new tanker truck (and what appears to be a station to go with it). Personally, I am still pretty pleased about this, because I like the more freeform hustle and bustle that vehicles bring to your factory, and being able to load them up with water, oil, or fuel is a nice addition. It's not the thing most people were asking about, but I can't be upset with it.

If you're more intrigued by the technical side, Coffee Stain has opened its experimental branch back up on Steam and Epic to test "a refactor of our spline collision method." This is used for player interactions with belts, pipes, and hypertubes, Niazi explains, but can quickly eat up a lot of your memory, even if you're using the best gaming RAM. In an attempt to mitigate this, the new update allows these hitboxes to be temporarily disabled on any objects that are far away from you.

Potentially, this could have a huge memory-saving effect, especially if your world is especially large and complicated. "In some cases we have halved numbers as big as 60GB of RAM used through this refactor," Niazi reveals. "So if you are someone who struggles with performance in the game, do check out the experimental branch and maybe it will be a lot better. Any and all feedback is very appreciated."

There's no date given for Satisfactory 1.2 yet - we'll likely need to get past the console launch on Tuesday November 4 before the developer starts to tick towards its release. However, there's one final piece of positive news from Niazi; in response to the rising cost of living, Coffee Stain has decided to lower the prices on most of its Satisfactory merch, permanently.

Want to spice your game up right now? Here are the best Satisfactory mods in 2025. Plus we've got even more of the best relaxing games to wash your worries away.

Are you pleased with the new-look trucks, or is there another feature you'd love to see included in Satisfactory 1.2? Tell us via the PCGamesN Discord. Just remember to actually pass it on to Coffee Stain as well.