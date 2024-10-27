Satisfactory 1.0 has been a huge success. The sandbox and factory automation game is hitting new heights on Steam, and there are plenty more updates on the way. As I write this the game is still averaging around 50,000 concurrent players on Valve’s platform alone. Hotfixes have been coming in thick and fast since 1.0 dropped, but that’s changing for a little while. Community manager Snutt Treptow says developer Coffee Stain Studios is dropping update 1.0.0.5 soon, and then holding off until Ficsmas, where even more changes will come.

In a new video, Treptow reminds us of two key things from The Spill livestream. Firstly, update 1.1 is getting straight pipes, and Coffee Stain is “considering” some Satisfactory DLC. The team is in the brainstorming phase of what the sandbox game‘s expansion will look like, but asks you to leave comments on the type of content you would like to see, and be happy to pay for, in a potential DLC.

As for what’s next, Treptow gives us the lowdown on Satisfactory 1.0.0.5, which should be dropping at any moment. The team has “readded the clearance visualization on buildings when snapping,” because while a lot of players said they didn’t like it, even more said that they did. To please both camps, you will be able to toggle the feature on and off in the settings menu.

Hologram placement is also getting some performance optimization. “In 1.0 there used to be an issue where if you had a lot of build levels in close proximity, for instance when you build a lot of blueprints, when you’re trying to place new holograms when they’re close to these, the game would essentially come to a crawl.” This issue has been optimized, but Treptow adds that there’s still some more work needed on it.

The Lizard Doggo taming issue has also been fixed. Before this, if you tamed a lot of Lizard Doggos on the map they’d stop any other creatures from spawning, but in 1.0.0.5 the other fauna shouldn’t accidentally vanish.

Multiplayer fixes and community-driven localization updates are on the way, too, as Treptow adds that even more is coming in Satisfactory 1.0.0.5. Coffee Stain isn’t stopping Satisfactory fixes either, but instead, Treptow says “It’s easier if we just have one thing we’re testing instead of having to continuously roll out those patches at the same time.” So expect even more fixes during the 2024 Ficsmas holiday event later this year.

With Satisfactory already breaking its own records with the 1.0 launch, I’m certain a potential DLC would go down a treat. If the success of fellow automation game Factorio’s Space Age expansion is anything to go by, people would love something similar for Satisfactory.

If you’re looking for more now that 1.0 has dropped, we’ve put together the best Satisfactory mods to supercharge your experience. Otherwise, check out the best building games for something a little different.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.