Satisfactory appears to be offering fans of management, building, and simulation games exactly what they’ve been looking for. After a period spent expanding and improving in early access on Steam, it launched in 1.0 yesterday, bringing with it a sci-fi inflected, open-world spin to the subgenre of automation or factory strategy games popularized by Factorio and Dyson Sphere Program. Creator Coffee Stain Studios’ hard work is now paying off in spades as, within a single day, its full version has been rocketing up Steam’s charts and garnering rave reviews from those digging into what it has to offer.

Satisfactory is a sandbox game that sets players loose on a fictional alien planet where they can build sprawling and fully automated factories either alone or with online friends. Though it was already popular in Early Access, the 1.0 launch yesterday seems to have sparked extra interest in the game, bringing more players than ever before to its servers.

At the time of writing, Satisfactory just hit a massive 119,920 concurrent players on Steam. This, an enormous jump from the 10,234 player peak hit the day before 1.0 came out, breaks the game’s records for the highest number of 24-hour and all-time users it’s held to date.

Just as impressively, Satisfactory also has a 97% or Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam based on 146,528 player reviews, which should help bring continued attention to the game well beyond the surge in excitement that’s accompanied its full version’s launch.

Satisfactory is currently discounted by 10% on Steam ($35.99 USD / £30.15) to celebrate its 1.0 version’s launch. Grab a copy right here.

Or, find more in Satisfactory’s vein by taking a look at our favorite space games and building games out on PC now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.