Landing between the simple yet satisfying sandbox of Minecraft and the intricate simulation of Factorio, Satisfactory is the aptly named ‘just right’ meal of the automation building game world. Set to finally launch out of early access in September after five years, developer Coffee Stain Studios now confirms that we’ll be seeing a whole new technology tier in Satisfactory 1.0.

Before heading off on vacation, community manager Snutt Treptow unveils the new milestone coming in Satisfactory 1.0. “It’s something you’ve already kind of pieced together from our previous videos,” he says with a smile, “but I just want to confirm this once and for all.” We already know that the full launch of the building game will see a conclusion to its main story, but Treptow reveals that we’ll have access to new tier nine technologies as well.

Most of the new features in 1.0 (aside from the much-touted flushable toilets) are centered around the endgame – and specifically the completion of Project Assembly, which has seen us building a giant space elevator. This has long been a core part of the Satisfactory progression, with each phase of the project opening new milestone tiers and thus allowing you to access a whole additional set of buildings and item recipes.

Until now, that’s reached its conclusion in phase four of the project, but in 1.0 things are about to change. Upon completing phase four, you’ll now unlock access to a new ninth tier of milestone rewards, which Treptow says is “the final tier unlocked in the game.” Quite what technology we can expect to see in this ultimate selection remains to be seen, although I’m already scouring through the teasing image seen at the end of the trailer for clues.

In accordance with this new addition, it’ll now be a lot easier to reach the requirements to complete phase four of Project Assembly. You’ll now only require 500 Assembly Director Systems (down from 4,000), 500 Magnetic Field Generators (down from 4,000), 250 Thermal Propulsion Rockets (down from 1,000), and 100 Nuclear Pasta (down from 1,000). “The [previous] requirements were placeholder and were intentionally set really high,” Treptow explains.

Satisfactory 1.0 arrives on Tuesday September 10. Note that a Satisfactory price increase is coming soon, and Coffee Stain says it will arrive before the full release date comes, so if you’re eager to play 1.0 when it launches you may want to pick up your copy now, before that change rolls out.

