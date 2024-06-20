Don’t miss the chance to save $180 on this Samsung SSD

If you’re looking to boost your storage for PC games, this Samsung T7 Portable SSD deal could be exactly what you need. At Amazon, the 4TB version of the drive currently has 38% off, a huge saving of $180, and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the site.

With over 25,000 five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers and a huge storage capacity, it’s one of the best external SSDs for gaming. So, whether you’re looking to store game data for all your favorite AAA PC games, need somewhere to save your streams, or a place to dump all those huge files, the T7 could be a solid choice.

With a USB 3.2 connection, the T7 boasts fast transfer speeds. Compared to an external hard drive it’s almost nine times faster and is rated at 1000MB/s sequential read and 1050MB/s sequential write speeds, meaning it’s fast to upload data and won’t leave you waiting around all day.

One of the things that I love most about this SSD is how compact it is. Measuring just 3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches, it’s seriously small, making it a portable option if you want to use it with the best gaming laptop.

The T7 SSD has an all-metal body, which can withstand drops of up to two meters, so if you’re somewhat clumsy like I am, you’re protected against major damage. If security is important to you, this SSD is also compatible with Samsung software that allows you to lock the drive using a 256-bit encrypted password. It also comes with a three-year guarantee.

If you don’t need 4TB of storage, Amazon also has deals running on the 2TB black and blue versions of the SSD, and the 1TB black model. Check all the capacities and colorways here.