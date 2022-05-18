Save $300 on this Asus ROG gaming PC with an Nvidia RTX GPU

As the chip shortage comes to an end, its effect on the availability of gaming PC components will take some time to disappear completely. So rather than waiting for stock levels to recover and prices to normalise, why not sidestep this problem with a prebuilt system? These rigs remain one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on the best graphics cards, and you can find some for cheap right now at Best Buy.

The ROG Strix G10CE gaming PC would normally set you back a cool $1,400, but you could save $300 on its high-end specs and snazzy chassis. Packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Intel Core i7-11700F processor, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, this machine is perfectly capable of running the best PC games.

It’s no slouch when it comes to storage either, boasting a whopping 1.5TB of available space, spread across its 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD. You can either choose to expand this via one of the motherboard’s available M.2 slots or by connecting the best external SSD via its six USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

If you’re someone who predominantly plays games online, the Asus ROG Strix G10CE’s Wi-Fi 5 and Gigabit Ethernet specs should guarantee a reliable and fuss-free gaming experience.

It’s a pretty face, too, with a tempered glass side panel and a lightning bolt shaped RGB LED strip that runs down its front. Make sure you act fast to grab your own, though, as we don’t know how long it’ll be before stock dries up or the offer expires!