Get 40% off this mouse mat with 31,000 five-star reviews

If you’re a PC gamer looking to upgrade your setup, this deal on an extra-large mouse mat, which comes with over 31,000 five-star reviews, could be just the accessory to take your gaming desk to the boss level.

This KTRIO large gaming mouse pad on Amazon is epic in size and offers plenty of space to rest the best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse. I couldn’t believe the price when I saw it, or the number of glowing reviews from happy gamers.

It’s made from a micro-weave cloth for a smooth and precise surface, complete with stitched, anti-fray edges for added durability and longevity. Despite its low price, this mouse mat is made to last. The perfectly tuned surface, designed to aid performance and provide the ideal balance between glide and control, optimizes mouse tracking for laser and optical sensors.

I hate it when my mouse pad slips around, but as this one has a grippy base, once positioned on your desk it should sit snugly without moving about. There’s even a water-resistant design to keep those accidental spills at bay.

For gamers looking for a mouse pad designed with both functionality and style in mind, I think this is such a bargain pick. The black design might be simple, but it’s chic too – a nice combination of minimalistic and stylish to enhance the aesthetic of any gaming setup.

The mat, which measures 31.5 x 11.8 inches and comes with an 18-month satisfaction assurance guarantee, is designed to offer ample room for your gaming mouse, full-size keyboard, and various other essentials. If you need more room to maneuver your mouse as you play, this mouse mat is a great buy.

Looking for an even larger mouse mat? Well, you’re in luck because this mat also comes in three slightly larger sizes, all of which are also on sale on Amazon. If you want to bag a bargain and get your hands on this highly-rated mouse pad, we’d recommend ordering soon while stocks last.

