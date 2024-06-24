Save a massive 56% on this gaming chair with 25,000 five-star reviews

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming setup for a while and are on the lookout for a new gaming chair, then this Respawn 110 Gaming Chair deal could be exactly what you need. At Amazon, the red and black model of the chair currently has 56% off, which is a huge saving of $139.

With over 25,000 five-star reviews from impressed shoppers, along with an upgraded design that’s both stylish and comfortable, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best gaming chairs on a budget and such a popular pick.

Comfort plays a big part in this ergonomic chair’s setup; it features integrated lumbar support, along with a high back headrest and a fully height adjustable design, making it a great choice for extended gaming (or working) sessions.

Built with a sturdy steel frame that can withstand up to 275IB of weight, this chair – which comes with a five-year warranty – is made to suit a range of users. For smoother movement, it also features a set of casters to help enhance mobility.

As a gamer who’s always looking for added comfort, one of the things I love most about this chair is how it can recline up to 135 degrees, and comes with a handy tilt lock that can be adjusted into your desired position.

For gamers with less than $150 to spend on a new seat, this deal is an absolute star – while it lasts.

Not sure if this is the right chair setup for you? Check out our guide to all the best office chairs.