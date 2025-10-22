Ahead of GTA 6's return to Miami, an old rival to Vice City suddenly returns, only to retreat into the shadows hours later

If the wait for GTA 6 and a return to Vice City is too much to bear, I've got good news. Cult-classic PC and PS2 adventure Scarface: The World is Yours has suddenly made a comeback after two decades, and it's being rushed onto Steam after a backend slip-up saw it go live early on the Epic Games Store. One of the best crime games based on a licensed property for its time, the finale-altering sequel is finally back, giving you a fresh chance to live out the not-so-glamorous life of rags-to-riches icon Tony Montana.

Scarface: The World is Yours begins at the dramatic climax of the 1983 movie, but rewrites its ending to send Tony Montana out on a journey of revenge against those that forced him off his drug-funded throne. The action-adventure game was a pretty strong challenger to GTA Vice City, although it couldn't match the impressive scale reached by Rockstar's San Andreas. It even got the tone of the original right, complete with the voice of André Sogliuzzo, who was hand-selected by Al Pacino to capture his '80s sound.

This new Scarface re-release caught us by surprise when it suddenly appeared for purchase on the Epic Games Store today, Wednesday October 22, but publisher EC Digital has now confirmed that it will also be making its way to Steam, and also clarifies the studio's use of AI upscaling as an optional extra.

"Due to a technical issue during backend configuration, the game was unintentionally pushed live on a different platform earlier than planned," EC Digital writes in a post to the Scarface Steam page. "We want to clarify that our intended long-term release platforms include Steam, and we're now accelerating our efforts to finalize this version." It notes that, because of this, some of the content on the current page "includes placeholder content."

Additionally, EC Digital explains that the Steam launch "will include an optional HD graphics upgrade offered as a free DLC. This enhanced mode uses AI-assisted techniques to improve certain visual elements while keeping the core experience intact. The use of AI is completely optional. Players can choose to play in original or enhanced visuals at any time." While I'm personally not a fan of AI upscaling solutions, having it just as an option for those who want it makes it an easier pill to swallow.

There is one extra wrinkle, however. Scarface modder 'Silent' claims that the new publisher's re-release includes both the 'SilentPatch' and 'Fusion Fix' mods. "None of us were contacted in advance (which isn't necessary as per the license, but would be nice)," they write. They also claim, "I know that the holder of the Scarface license wasn't willing to re-release the game, so this is suspect." That may have changed, but you might want to wait for the dust to settle on this one.

Update: As noted at the top of the story, EC Digital has now temporarily hidden Scarface's Steam store listing. It explains, "The current page was initially intended as a placeholder while we worked through ongoing licensing and technical matters. Unfortunately, the unintended release of certain builds on other platforms caused unexpected complications and concerns. Because of that, we feel it's necessary to pause and reevaluate.

"We want to apologize to the community for the confusion and concern this situation may have caused. If things change and we're able to bring the game back in the future, we'll let you know right away. This was entirely our responsibility. We also kindly ask that no one harass or share the personal information of anyone involved. Some of our partners working on completely separate projects have already been negatively impacted, and we deeply regret putting them in that position.

"We accept full responsibility and are committed to doing better," it concludes. At the time of writing, the game is still available via the Epic Games Store, priced at $29.99 / £23.79.

