Hex city builder Scorchlands has incredible reviews already, only $6

Rather than task players with constructing and managing realistic cities, as in games like SimCity 4 and Cities Skylines 2, Scorchlands takes a more fantastical approach. It, like Against the Storm and Timberborn, takes place in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, offering up a setting where bipedal birds use magical technology to build homes and extract resources from a moon. If this premise sounds compelling, there’s even better news: the game has just left Early Access on Steam, is currently available for just $6, and has garnered positive reviews from players.

Scorchlands is a city building game where the animal people mentioned above, the “birdfolk of Giwi,” have come to an inhospitable moon called Helia on a research trip. To survive on Helia, the player needs to guide the birdfolk in terraforming the land, fighting enemies through an intentionally simple combat system, extracting resources through the use of magical technology, managing these resources via transportation and processing logistics, and building cities through a hex grid based system. All of this is presented in a colorful, immediately eye catching visual style that further helps the game stand out from other city builders.

Made by Ringland, which is comprised only of solo creator Jakub Rogalski, Scorchlands is now hitting 1.0 after spending more than a year in Early Access. It currently boasts a 95% or Very Positive rating on Steam based on 60 user reviews so far.

Scorchlands is 50% off ($5.99 USD / £4.99) on Steam from now until August 8 to celebrate the launch of its 1.0 version. Grab a copy or download its demo right here.

