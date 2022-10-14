How long is Scorn? Ebb Software’s first-person survival horror game is a macabre love letter to the haunting, surrealist work of Giger and Beksiński, which is guaranteed to pique the interest of anyone with a passing interest in the genre. It’s also been a long time coming, having been in development since 2014. After eight years of waiting, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to learn just how long this techno-organic nightmare is going to last.

Scorn is a labyrinthine hellscape that endlessly unfolds as you explore, begging the question: ‘just how long is Scorn’? If you’re looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, read on to find the answer.

How long is Scorn?

Scorn is as much of a puzzle game as it is a horror, and your progress through its nightmarish world varies wildly depending on how long it takes you to solve them. If you’re a dab hand at puzzles, we estimate it’ll take around six to eight hours to beat Scorn. Here’s confirmation from Ebb Software:

We suggest it will take you 6-8 hours however each player's experience & interpretation will determine each outcome. — Scorn (@scorn_game) September 26, 2022

However, if puzzles aren’t your strong suit, you might find that your total playtime runs closer to 15 hours, and our guides to the first puzzle in Scorn and its harrowing saw or scoop choice may come in handy. Scorn’s biomechanical environments are a visual feast, and it’s easy to lose track of time taking in the gruesome sights Ebb Software has lovingly crafted. Regardless of your puzzle-solving skills, we recommend taking your time to fully immerse yourself in the world – not least because the game won’t let you know if you’ve overlooked something important along the way.

Scorn is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S on October 14, 2022, and will be available via Steam, Game Pass, Epic, and GOG. If you’re a little unsure about taking that first unsettlingly squishy step into Ebb Software’s universe, check out our Scorn preview to see how we fared, as well as the Scorn system requirements, to be certain that your PC can handle the horror. Finally, make sure you know how to heal in Scorn, so you don’t meet an untimely, gruesome end.