Scorn release date moved forward as Giger horror FPS comes to Steam

The Scorn release date has surprisingly and pleasingly been brought forward, meaning that the Giger-inspired horror game FPS will now arrive earlier on Steam, GOG, PC, and Xbox than was originally expected, giving you plenty of time to snap it up before Halloween.

A new Scorn trailer confirms that the original release date of October 21 has been changed and brought forward to October 14, with the FPS hitting PC platforms one week earlier than initially anticipated. In our exclusive hands-on preview, we got a full dose of Scorn’s Alien and H.R. Giger-inspired goop and body horror. Rather than outright scary, however, it seems more committed to creeping you out and making you feel nauseated – but at least now you can be creeped out and nauseated even sooner than expected.

Set in a mind-mangling “bio-labyrinth”, Scorn challenges you to use a range of similarly named “bio tools” to escape a kind of meaty, oozing, living factory where skinless abominations such as yourself – as in, your character; not you reading this – are manufactured. As well as the obvious similarities to Alien, it’s also got a touch of Bioshock, a crumbling, malfunctioning dystopia with some kind of insidious system running everything from the top. If you’re gearing up to play it, make sure you’re prepared with our full list of Scorn system requirements.

So, not long to go until Scorn, but in the meantime you might want to check out some of the other best FPS games on PC, or perhaps some of the best Halloween games, given that spooky season is almost upon us. There’s also plenty more to look forward to beyond Scorn, as we keep an eye on all the best upcoming games, including Overwatch 2 and Bethesda’s Starfield.