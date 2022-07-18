33% of Sea of Thieves players haven’t reached the sea

It’s not easy being a pirate, and as one Sea of Thieves fan recently pointed out, it might be even more difficult than we thought. Reddit user Cholo__124 was checking Sea of Thieves achievement stats on Xbox and came across something surprising. 1 million players might have reached the endgame, but only 67.45% of players received the “Now Bring Me The Horizon” achievement, which unlocks when you set sail for the first time after completing the pirate game‘s tutorial. That means slightly fewer than 33% of players have apparently not finished the tutorial.

“You eat a banana with the peel on, what a bad game, Quits” one user said in response, poking fun at the opening half hour or so of the game where you learn the bare minimum about how to function in Rare’s swashbuckling world, eat a banana – indeed, without peeling it – and for 67.45% of players, eventually find your sea legs.

The second most common achievement is Legends – Cronch, which unlocks when you eat said banana.

As other commenters on Reddit pointed out, though, there may be more than one explanation for the anomaly. The number of players who unlocked the achievement on Steam is much higher, at around 90%, so it’s possible a bug prevented progress sharing between platforms.

Another likely scenario is people just skipped it. You can log in and immediately join a friend’s crew without ever completing the tutorial, and considering how Sea of Thieves is designed as a social experience and a game to play with friends, that seems like a reasonable explanation.

Another user pointed out that, since Sea of Thieves is on Game Pass, players might launch the game and either quickly decide it isn’t for them or get distracted by other obligations before, something we’ve probably all been guilty of at some point.

Those of us who did make it to the sea and are still sailing about have to wait a bit longer for Sea of Thieves season seven and its customizable ships following a recent delay, but on the bright side, it means we get some extra time with season six’s events.