Sea of Thieves beacons locations – Wild Lights of Plenty challenge

Looking for the beacons in Sea of Thieves? Although beacons have been in Sea of Thieves for a couple of years now, they are now a big part of the spooky-themed challenges taking place over the next four weeks.

Fate of the Damned challenges are part of the latest update and this challenge in particular requires you to light beacons in various locations across the regions. It’s not enough to just light these beacons, either, but you’ll need to light them using a green or purple Flame of Fate from your lantern. That means dying by either a skeleton or a pirate and taking a little trip to the Ferry of the Damned. While we’re on the subject of Davey Jones’ locker, why not read up on the best pirate games on PC.

For the Wild Lights of Plenty challenge, you need to light six beacons and if you’re not certain on where to find these beacons, originally introduced in the Festival of the Damned event, then here are all the beacon locations in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves beacons locations

Taking a visit to The Shores of Plenty and The Wilds, here are all the beacon locations in Sea of Thieves.

Smuggler’s Bay – located north of the island on a small ridge

located north of the island on a small ridge Cannon Cove – located on the large cliff jutting out on the middle of the island (cannon needed)

located on the large cliff jutting out on the middle of the island (cannon needed) Mermaid’s Hideaway – located just above the lagoon

located just above the lagoon Marauder’s Arch – found on the main arch connecting two pieces of land

found on the main arch connecting two pieces of land The Crooked Masts – located at the top peak north of the island (cannon needed)

located at the top peak north of the island (cannon needed) Kraken’s Fall – found north of the island on the bottom ledge of the large rock

That’s where you can find all the beacon locations, as part of the Sea of Thieves Fate of the Damned update.