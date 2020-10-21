Sea of Thieves: Fate of the Damned release date lands in time for Halloween

Sea of Thieves: Fate of the Damned is officially the name of the October update, which Rare has confirmed is coming just in time for Halloween. So yes, even pirate games are Halloween games now. Rare is characteristically tight-lipped on the details of the new content, and we likely won’t see a full reveal until the update goes live on October 28.

The teaser doesn’t show much – just a slow zoom onto an island with a lifeless skeleton atop a stone structure holding out a white lantern. Specially-coloured lantern lights come via the Ferry of the Damned based on your cause of death, and those special flames played a big part in last year’s Fort of the Damned October update, so this one may tie in similarly. (White flames typically pop up when struck by lightning, for what it’s worth.)

Of course, if you want to see all the new content early, you can probably join the Sea of Thieves Insider Program to hop onto the test server. I haven’t been there in a bit – and I wouldn’t be able to tell you if I had – but you can typically see all the upcoming content additions early. You just won’t be allowed to talk about them.

Dead men tell no tales, and all that.

We should get much more info on the update just ahead of launch on October 28.