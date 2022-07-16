Sea of Thieves Season 7 delayed, but Season 6 is extended

Wannabe pirate captains will have to wait, as Rare confirms the Sea of Thieves Season 7 release date is delayed to August from its original date of July 21. So when does Sea of Thieves Season 6 end? Despite the countdown timer in the pirate game, Season 6 is now extended – so you have longer to earn that sweet booty.

Sea of Thieves Season 6 kicked off in March 2022 and will now end in August, the developer confirms, making it easily the longest season the pirate multiplayer game has seen so far. Season 7 was officially revealed in the Xbox Showcase – along with its original July release date – and will finally feature the ability to become a proper pirate captain with your own named ship and customised captain’s quarters.

What is the Sea of Thieves Season 7 release date?

The Sea of Thieves Season 7 update will release on August 4. The Sea of Thieves Season 6 end date has been extended to closer to this time, presumably including the current Forsaken Hunter adventure that killed Merrick.

Other than customisable ships, Sea of Thieves will have new quests and paths for prospective captains to take. “The choice is yours, whatever captain you may be,” as the catchy song goes. You’ll just have to wait a little longer to do it.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

In other swashbuckling news, Ubisoft’s own online pirate adventure Skull and Bones releases in November and it has pirate cats, and the lead actor of Return to Monkey Island was “really surprised” by the backlash to the game’s art style.