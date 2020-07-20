Sea of Thieves sells a million on Steam, has its biggest month ever

Sea of Thieves‘ Steam sales appeared impressive at launch, as the game spent a substantial amount of time cemented in the platform’s top sellers list. Now we have a hard number: Sea of Thieves has sold one million copies on Steam, which has helped the game achieve its biggest monthly active player count so far.

The total Sea of Thieves player count is now 15 million, up from ten million back in January. 3.3 million active players logged in during the month of June, the biggest monthly active player count in the game’s history. “We’re also humbled that more people have played Sea of Thieves in the first six months of 2020 than who played in the whole of 2019, which was more than 2018,” executive producer Joe Neate says in the announcement.

On Steam alone, Sea of Thieves was regularly reaching daily peak concurrent player counts of around 60,000, and while that number has fallen now a few weeks into July, it’s still reliably reaching over 30,000 each day, as SteamDB shows.

The next major Sea of Thieves update, Ashen Winds is scheduled to launch on July 22. Rare’s holding back most of the details until the update actually launches, but you can get a quick preview in the developer update video below.

Rare’s take on pirate games has only gotten better since launch, and the game’s continued success certainly reflects that.