Nab a Seagate Firecuda 520 SSD for cheaper than ever

It’s no secret that games are bigger than ever, and storage space is at an absolute premium. Sometimes, you’ve just gotta bite the bullet and upgrade. Now’s a good time to join the SSD train as the Seagate Firecuda 520 1TB hits its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Claim this solid-state drive for $95.99 at Amazon (while stocks last), at a fraction of its $249.99 MSRP. Ok, it was pretty expensive when it came out, but that reduction is a solid-state steal nonetheless.

If 1TB isn’t quite enough, you might need to shop around a bit, as the 2TB Seagate Firecuda 520 SSD is nearly double that price at $191. You can probably do a bit better than that elsewhere. UK-based storage shoppers are also in luck, with the 1TB Seagate Firecuda 520 on offer for £69.90 at Amazon, and the 2TB version a reasonable £129.90 at Amazon.

Although it doesn’t quite match the best SSD for gaming, the Seagate Firecuda 520 is still a decent choice for anyone looking for a new SSD. This NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD enjoys up to 5,000 MBps read speeds and 4,400 MBps write speeds.

And, with new titles demanding more space than ever, a large SSD is a key part of your PC’s arsenal. The Diablo 4 system requirements, for instance, suggest a minimum of 90GB of SSD space is necessary to play. That’s before you even consider the other PC games in your library.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to claim this Seagate Firecuda 520 1TB SSD deal using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can claim your solid-state upgrade without having to pay for postage.