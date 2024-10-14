The creator of retro FPS Dusk is back with a multiplayer ‘Harry Potter’ game

Videogames thrive on chaos. Plugging cheats into GTA, modding Skyrim to hell and back, or shouting over your friends in Lethal Company. Secret Agent Wizard Boy is built around these bizarro moments, and it finally has a demo you can try with your friends. From the combined effort of the Szymanski brothers – think Dusk, Iron Lung, and many others – this is what happens to PS1-era Harry Potter when no one checks in.

If you’re unaware of the Szymanski brothers, they’re all responsible for some of the most striking indie games of recent years. David has worked on boomer shooter Dusk and atmospheric horror marvel Iron Lung. Meanwhile, Evan and John worked on My Friendly Neighborhood, a puppet-infused survival horror with major uncanny valley chills.

According to David Szymanski, all three of the brothers are now working on Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate (definitely going to be shortening that for the rest of this article). While it might look like a PS1 Harry Potter game on the surface, it’s actually a sandbox wizard sim filled to the brim with landmines.

Either alone or in co-op you need to explore your wizarding school and put an end to the titular international crime syndicate run by Grumblemort, something you achieve by cracking a vault deep inside the castle’s walls. With an array of chaotic spells, a physics-based gameplay system, and complete freedom to do as you wish, Secret Agent Wizard Boy looks like a lot of disorderly fun.

This is the best time for Secret Agent Wizard Boy to drop a demo, too, because we’ve had quite the rise in lawless games over the last few years. Goat Simulator, Lethal Company, and even Helldivers 2 thrive on the unmitigated chaos you and your friends can cause.

The Szymanski brothers have made the Secret Agent Wizard Boy demo available now on Steam, while the full release date is “to be announced.” You and your friends can find it right here.

